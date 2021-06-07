‘Shot at a Million’: Here’s what you need to know about the million-dollar sweepstakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Upping the ante on coronavirus vaccinations, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is offering a million dollars to three vaccinated Kentuckians and a full ride to college for 15 eligible students.

Here’s the requirements and rules you need to know about Kentucky’s vaccination sweepstakes:

Anyone 18 or older in Kentucky can register for a chance to win a million dollars.

Eligible students 12 to 17-years-old can register to win a full-ride scholarship to any Kentucky school. A parent or legal guardian must complete the application.

All applicants need at least one dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. Upon entry of the sweepstakes, you agree to allow the Kentucky Department of Public Health to access public health records for verification.

Kentucky residency is required. Residents in other states who receive their vaccination in Kentucky are not eligible for the “Shot at a Million” sweepstakes.

Kentucky residents who received a vaccine in another state are eligible for the sweepstakes.

Anyone who has been incarcerated for a felony conviction is not eligible.

If you, a blood relative, or family you live with work for the Governor’s office, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, or the Kentucky Interactive, LLC, you’re not eligible either.

Official winners will be responsible for any taxes associated with the prizes.

For the $1 million cash prize, an IRS Form 1099 will be issued by the Commonwealth of Kentucky to each winner. All federal, state and local laws, applicable taxes and regulations will apply.

For the scholarship prize, the funds will be distributed between the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Council Postsecondary Education into t the Kentucky 529 Program. The program will accept the funds and place them into a scholarship account on behalf of each winner.

Find a COVID vaccination site here: vaccinemap.ky.gov.

For more information and to register to win the “Shot at a Million” vaccination sweepstakes, click or tap here.

