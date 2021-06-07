Support Local Businesses
Silver Alert issued for girl missing from Elkhart

Sydney Ray Gunter
Sydney Ray Gunter(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Sydney Ray Gunter, a 15-year-old girl who is missing from Elkhart.

From the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Sydney Ray Gunter, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing yellow one-piece button-up pajamas, and believed to be in a white 2017 Ford Mustang bearing Indiana license plate TY2975.

Sydney is missing from Elkhart, Indiana which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2:30 am.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sydney Gunter, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at  (574) 533-4151 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

