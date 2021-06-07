Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Weeklong TECH conference empowers JCPS girls

By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A weeklong conference will hopefully make a lifelong impact for young girls in Jefferson County Public Schools.

All That Tech focuses on girls of color, but welcomes all backgrounds and extends to young boys. The program was commissioned by JCPS to peak students’ interest in tech.

The conference looked behind the hardware and saw the prototype for the future for eighth through 10th graders.

A room packed with girls, like 14-year-old Prisha Tyagi, working and learning the tech field is not the norm.

“I have this personality where if you tell me I can’t do it I will do it, take pictures and rub it in your face,” Tyagi said.

Tyagi is ready to combat the trend that males dominate the tech field, with her table of future Manual High School students.

During the All That Tech weeklong conference, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage will transform so these techies can make their own websites, circuit boards, bring poetry to life with technology and design an app with the goal of helping solve community problems.

Seeing the possibilities for these students in a male-dominated field was overwhelming for Alisia McClain. McClain is the founder of TECH-nique. TECH-nique uses academic research to provide technology education for the purpose of empowering the communities of underrepresented groups in computer science.

“It’s like the eighth wonder of the world,” McClain said.

McClain partnered with JCPS for the conference. McClain said she found data showing Black women’s involvement in computer science was declining, and while boys are drawn to taking things apart and hacking, for young women she said the focus is often the ability to help solve problems and better society.

“It’s all about exploring who we are what our identity is who our community is,” McClain said. “And technology as that medium.”

Monday the girls made binary bracelets.

“You make the letters using zeros and ones using binary code,” Tyagi said. “Extra knowledge is always great and tech is something that’s always going to be there and is very prominent.”

The conference ends Friday and program leaders hope the session triggers an eternal and lucrative attraction.

“This conference just radiates so much positive energy,” Tyagi said. “It just seemed very empowering.”

There’s still space to join. You can sign up at TECH-nique.org or by bringing your child to the conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kentucky Museum for African American Heritage.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe
The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later...
Driver identified in deadly crash on St. Andrews Church Road
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
A triple shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood early Friday morning left one teen dead and...
Family of homicide victim pleading for LMPD to give them answers after triple shooting
Two people have died in separate homicides taking place overnight in Louisville, according to...
2 dead after separate overnight homicides, LMPD investigating

Latest News

It’s about to get noisy around the Fort Knox area as training begins on the Fort Knox Range...
Fort Knox to get loud during training session over next 2 weeks
Despite doing everything he can to prevent violence at his business, the owner of Cole's Place...
Cole’s Place event center for sale after years of violent crime
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except on Thursdays when they stay open...
Bullitt County History Museum reopens to public
Officers were sent to the 500 block of East Breckinridge Street around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
2 shot in Smoketown neighborhood, 17-year-old in critical condition
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest