Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Woman dies after fall at national park in Utah; body recovered

A backcountry canyoneer overlooks the entrance to Mystery Canyon from the East Mesa Trail in...
A backcountry canyoneer overlooks the entrance to Mystery Canyon from the East Mesa Trail in this July 2008 file photo. A woman died after a fall into Mystery Canyon.(NPS Photo/Caitlin Ceci/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Officials at a national park in Utah say a 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon.

Zion National Park officials say in a news release Sunday that visitors reported the woman was canyoneering alone and had fallen 50 to 80 feet Saturday afternoon.

Crews launched a search and rescue effort that closed various areas of the park.

Medics reached the woman Sunday evening in Mystery Canyon. She died a short time later.

Park officials say the woman had injuries consistent with a high-elevation fall.

The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later...
Driver identified in deadly crash on St. Andrews Church Road
A triple shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood early Friday morning left one teen dead and...
Family of homicide victim pleading for LMPD to give them answers after triple shooting
Two people have died in separate homicides taking place overnight in Louisville, according to...
2 dead after separate overnight homicides, LMPD investigating

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Name of W. Kentucky St. homicide victim released
In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos is going into space with his brother
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
FORECAST: More storms this afternoon, rinse and repeat tomorrow
Days after Boston officials announced the death of a mother swan on the city's Charles River...
Sweet photo shows father swan caring for young after their mother died
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Woman shot on Buechel Bank Road identified