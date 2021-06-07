Woman shot on Buechel Bank Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman who died after she was shot Sunday has been identified.

LaDiamond Brackett, 24, was shot in the 2100 block of Buechel Bank Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Brackett was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

