Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Adults could receive tuition-free year at JCTC

A new grant will provide adults who are 25 years old or older with tuition for a year.
A new grant will provide adults who are 25 years old or older with tuition for a year.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Adults could get a full year of college tuition-free.

A new grant, called the Jefferson Jump-State Grant, will provide adults who are 25 years old or older and a first-time Jefferson Community and Technical College Student with tuition for a year.

People need to meet the following criteria to be eligible for the grant:

  • First time at Jefferson, freshman or transfer
  • Are at least 25 years of age by September 1, 2021
  • Federal Financial Aid eligible – defined as successfully completing a FAFSA and all required steps to complete financial aid process
  • Degree-Seeking Admission Status in a federal financial aid eligible program including; Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, Diploma, and Certificates with minimum 16 credit hours *Visiting and non-degree seeking students are ineligible
  • Have not previously earned a Bachelor’s degree - students who have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher are ineligible
  • Kentucky resident of Bullitt, Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Owen, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties
  • Must be enrolled in a minimum of 6 credit hours at the time award is made
  • Only courses required in the students’ degree program are eligible
  • Courses must be offered by Jefferson - tuition for courses offered by other KCTCS colleges will not be covered
  • Attendance must be confirmed in all enrolled courses

Those who receive the grant must maintain a 2.0 GPA in the fall to be award a free semester in the spring.

For more information or for apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Randy Chandler collapsed on stage while performing during a Battle of the Bands...
Louisville guitarist dies on stage; bands use prize money to pay for funeral arrangements
Louisville Metro police say an employee was shot to death June 7, 2021 inside a liquor Store at...
Employee killed in shooting at liquor store
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest
According to the CDC, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get...
Louisville woman gets COVID again after being fully vaccinated
Louisville Metro police officer Harry James Seeders, 30, was taken into custody Friday, June 4,...
LMPD officer out on bond after assault arrest

Latest News

Tahlia was born at 24 weeks.
Even as pandemic restrictions lift, Louisville gala remains virtual
In Park Hill, at least two cars and a TARC bus were involved in a crash that injured several...
Multiple people injured in crash involving TARC bus
Some JCPS teachers learned skills through NTI they plan to implement in future classroom...
JCPS teachers apply NTI techniques to in-person learning
One of the area’s biggest fundraisers will not be in person this year.
Even as pandemic restrictions lift, Louisville gala remains virtual
Chad Pregracke started digging through the Ohio 25 years ago when he started Living Lands and...
Vodka company helps with river clean up effort