Adults could receive tuition-free year at JCTC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Adults could get a full year of college tuition-free.

A new grant, called the Jefferson Jump-State Grant, will provide adults who are 25 years old or older and a first-time Jefferson Community and Technical College Student with tuition for a year.

People need to meet the following criteria to be eligible for the grant:

First time at Jefferson, freshman or transfer

Are at least 25 years of age by September 1, 2021

Federal Financial Aid eligible – defined as successfully completing a FAFSA and all required steps to complete financial aid process

Degree-Seeking Admission Status in a federal financial aid eligible program including; Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, Diploma, and Certificates with minimum 16 credit hours *Visiting and non-degree seeking students are ineligible

Have not previously earned a Bachelor’s degree - students who have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher are ineligible

Kentucky resident of Bullitt, Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Owen, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties

Must be enrolled in a minimum of 6 credit hours at the time award is made

Only courses required in the students’ degree program are eligible

Courses must be offered by Jefferson - tuition for courses offered by other KCTCS colleges will not be covered

Attendance must be confirmed in all enrolled courses

Those who receive the grant must maintain a 2.0 GPA in the fall to be award a free semester in the spring.

For more information or for apply, click here.

