Adults could receive tuition-free year at JCTC
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Adults could get a full year of college tuition-free.
A new grant, called the Jefferson Jump-State Grant, will provide adults who are 25 years old or older and a first-time Jefferson Community and Technical College Student with tuition for a year.
People need to meet the following criteria to be eligible for the grant:
- First time at Jefferson, freshman or transfer
- Are at least 25 years of age by September 1, 2021
- Federal Financial Aid eligible – defined as successfully completing a FAFSA and all required steps to complete financial aid process
- Degree-Seeking Admission Status in a federal financial aid eligible program including; Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, Diploma, and Certificates with minimum 16 credit hours *Visiting and non-degree seeking students are ineligible
- Have not previously earned a Bachelor’s degree - students who have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher are ineligible
- Kentucky resident of Bullitt, Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Owen, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties
- Must be enrolled in a minimum of 6 credit hours at the time award is made
- Only courses required in the students’ degree program are eligible
- Courses must be offered by Jefferson - tuition for courses offered by other KCTCS colleges will not be covered
- Attendance must be confirmed in all enrolled courses
Those who receive the grant must maintain a 2.0 GPA in the fall to be award a free semester in the spring.
