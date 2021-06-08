Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Amid labor shortage, California vineyards look to robots for harvesting

By KMOV staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMOV) - California grape growers face a shortage of workers to harvest the fruit.

Researchers at the University of California-Davis think they might have a solution: robots.

California’s wine industry is threatened by pests, drought and wildfires, but now a lack of labor is creating another worry for farmers.

“It’s a real challenge,” said John Aguirre, president of the California Association of Winegrape Growers.

Fewer workers are available at a time when vineyards are growing larger.

“Our estimate is, like, we have two-thirds less people working in, you know, wine grapes now,” said Kaan Kurtural, professor at UC Davis Viticulture and Enology Department.

More grape growers are turning to technology to harvest and maintain crops.

“The pressure is more intense than ever to provide more certainty through automation and robotics,” Aguirre said.

UC Davis researchers are leading the effort to automate vineyards with robots.

“They are semi-autonomous. We will set these things up, and then a tractor driver pulls the machine, but now there are even tractors that can drive themselves,” Kurtural said.

Their study shows the technology has a higher upfront cost - but becomes more economical after about two seasons.

“We’re going from about $1.20 to about 12 to 22 cents per vine,” Kurtural said.

While the new technology reduces the need for more manual labor, it also creates new high-wage jobs.

“You need, you know, very skilled people to operate these machines.” Kurtural said.

And there’s a surprising benefit. Research shows mechanically maintained crops come out tasting better.

“The vine is higher up off the ground, so it has better flavor, it has better color, which winemakers desire,” Aguirre said.

“You’ll get a deeper, you know, richer sensation from these vines,” Kurtural said. “The quality is much, much better.”

A taste of new technology is giving growers a glimpse of future farming.

Grapes are California’s third-largest crop. The industry is valued at about $6 billion a year.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Randy Chandler collapsed on stage while performing during a Battle of the Bands...
Louisville guitarist dies on stage; bands use prize money to pay for funeral arrangements
Louisville Metro police say an employee was shot to death June 7, 2021 inside a liquor Store at...
Employee killed in shooting at liquor store
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest
According to the CDC, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get...
Louisville woman gets COVID again after being fully vaccinated
Louisville Metro police officer Harry James Seeders, 30, was taken into custody Friday, June 4,...
LMPD officer out on bond after assault arrest

Latest News

Tahlia was born at 24 weeks.
Even as pandemic restrictions lift, Louisville gala remains virtual
In Park Hill, at least two cars and a TARC bus were involved in a crash that injured several...
Multiple people injured in crash involving TARC bus
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts bipartisan push
Some JCPS teachers learned skills through NTI they plan to implement in future classroom...
JCPS teachers apply NTI techniques to in-person learning
One of the area’s biggest fundraisers will not be in person this year.
Even as pandemic restrictions lift, Louisville gala remains virtual