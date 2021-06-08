Support Local Businesses
Assistant principal accused of sending nude photos to juvenile

Riverview Opportunity Center assistant principal Jeffery Morning allegedly took photos of...
Riverview Opportunity Center assistant principal Jeffery Morning allegedly took photos of himself with his genitals exposed on school grounds, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.(Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – An assistant principal is accused of sending nude photos to a juvenile.

Riverview Opportunity Center assistant principal Jeffery Morning allegedly took photos of himself with his genitals exposed on school grounds, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told police Morning had sent other photos, both clothed and nude, for about a month. He also allegedly requested and received nude and clothed photos from the victim.

Morning was taken into custody on June 4 and charged with unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Authorities are still investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at (502)543-2414 or the Crime Tip Line at (502)543- 1262.

