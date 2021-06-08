Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Baffert, Medina Spirit owners sue Ky. racing commission

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – The trainer and owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit are seeking a temporary court injunction against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to prevent them from acting after refusing to allow a urine sample from the horse to be sent to an independent lab for testing.

The suit was filed Monday by Bob Baffert and Zedan Racing Stables in Franklin Circuit Court asking for a temporary injunction against KHRC because they claim Medina Spirit did not violate the rules of horse racing in Kentucky.

Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first in the May 1 running of the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. On May 9, it was revealed the testing of a post-race urine sample showed excessive levels of Betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory drug.

Hours after the results of the test became known, Churchill Downs suspended Baffert from racing any horses at the historic track. Officials at Pimlico allowed Medina Spirit to race in the Preakness, but without Baffert at the track. Medina Spirit finished third.

In the lawsuit, Baffert and Zedan state “Betamethasone is not a performance drug,” but is a substance, not unlike hydrocortisone and prednisone, that controls inflammation.

On June 2, Churchill Downs announced that Baffert would be suspended for two years after the second post-race urine sample tested positive.

“The suspension prohibits Baffert, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by Bob Baffert Racing Stables, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all CDI-owned racetracks,” Churchill Downs Incorporated said in a statement. “This decision follows the confirmation by attorneys representing Bob Baffert of the presence of betamethasone, a prohibited race-day substance, in Medina Spirit’s bloodstream on the day of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby in violation of the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s equine medication protocols and CDI’s terms and conditions for racing.”

Medina Spirit did not run in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Randy Chandler collapsed on stage while performing during a Battle of the Bands...
Louisville guitarist dies on stage; bands use prize money to pay for funeral arrangements
Louisville Metro police say an employee was shot to death June 7, 2021 inside a liquor Store at...
Employee killed in shooting at liquor store
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest
According to the CDC, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get...
Louisville woman gets COVID again after being fully vaccinated
Louisville Metro police officer Harry James Seeders, 30, was taken into custody Friday, June 4,...
LMPD officer out on bond after assault arrest

Latest News

Tahlia was born at 24 weeks.
Even as pandemic restrictions lift, Louisville gala remains virtual
In Park Hill, at least two cars and a TARC bus were involved in a crash that injured several...
Multiple people injured in crash involving TARC bus
Some JCPS teachers learned skills through NTI they plan to implement in future classroom...
JCPS teachers apply NTI techniques to in-person learning
One of the area’s biggest fundraisers will not be in person this year.
Even as pandemic restrictions lift, Louisville gala remains virtual
Chad Pregracke started digging through the Ohio 25 years ago when he started Living Lands and...
Vodka company helps with river clean up effort