Brad Cox, Essential Quality arrive home in Louisville after Belmont Stakes victory

On Tuesday, trainer Brad Cox and Essential Quality returned home to Louisville after the duo won the Belmont Stakes Saturday.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 72 hours after winning the Belmont Stakes, Louisville native Brad Cox and Essential Quality have returned home to Churchill Downs.

Cox told reporters the three-year-old colt made it back to Barn 22 around 7 a.m. Tuesday in good shape.

Essential Quality held off Hot Rod Charlie Saturday afternoon to win the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes. The win marks the first Triple Crown race win of Cox’s career.

“Winning the Belmont was probably the biggest achievement we’ve had to this point,” Cox said. “It’s an American classic. I mean, the Breeders Cup is great and the Championship Day races, but you know that race has been around for 153 years. I mean, it’s a lot of tradition and a lot of history with that race and just to be up there on that stage and be able to have a horse of this caliber perform at that stage is just an unbelievable feeling.”

The win at Belmont is redemption for Cox for Kentucky Derby day. Essential Quality finished fourth, while Cox’s other horse Mandaloun, finished in a close second place behind Medina Spirit, trained by Bob Baffert.

A week after the Kentucky Derby, reports revealed Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory steroid medication and a banned race-day substance.

In the days and weeks that have followed, Baffert has been suspended by Churchill Downs, the positive test has been confirmed and speculation has swirled that Medina Spirit will be disqualified, making Mandaloun the winner of Kentucky Derby 147.

>>RELATED STORY: Baffert, Medina Spirit owners sue Ky. racing commission

On Tuesday, Cox said he has not given the Baffert controversy much thought.

“I don’t sit and wait, but that’s all you really can do and I don’t I think about it much,” Cox said. “It’s just something, that you know, I can do to control the situation. Just train Mandaloun and prep him for the Haskell and the Pegasus, and keep marching forward and do what we do.”

As this trainer and his colts march forward, Cox said he will enjoy the Belmont victory, but still has his sights set on crossing the wire first at Churchill Downs.

“[My ultimate goal is] the Kentucky Derby,” Cox said. “It’s number one on my list and we’re hopeful that we can cross the wire first and get our picture taken.”

Cox told reporters Essential Quality will likely spend the summer at Saratoga.

He said Mandaloun will likely run in the Pegasus on Sunday.

