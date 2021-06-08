Support Local Businesses
Castleman statue, one year after taken down, still planned to move to Cave Hill

Orange paint has been thrown on the Castleman Statue on two occasions. (Source: James Thomas,...
Orange paint has been thrown on the Castleman Statue on two occasions.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A controversial statue that was removed from Cherokee Triangle last year remains in storage as the city awaits approval on a new location.

The John B. Castleman statue was taken down back in June 2020 after a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge ruled the statue could be removed from Cherokee Triangle.

Historians and some residents fought for the statue to remain in Cherokee Triangle where it stood for more than 100 years. Others found the statue as a controversial piece of history that needed to be removed due to Castleman’s ties to the Confederacy.

The statue had been vandalized multiple times before its removal.

After being taken down, the statue was moved to a storage unit to be cleaned and eventually moved to Cave Hill Cemetery where Castleman is buried.

A spokesperson with Louisville Forward said Castleman’s statue still remains in storage at this time, and is currently awaiting a ruling from the Court of Appeals to approve its relocation into the cemetery.

Once the ruling is set, the statue would be cleaned as part of its move.

Atty. Stephen Porter, who represented groups opposed to the statue’s removal last June, announced the Louisville Metro’s briefing to the Court of Appeals is pending, however was due in court last week.

