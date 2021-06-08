Cole’s Place event center for sale after years of violent crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of Cole’s Place, where multiple shootings and homicides have happened in Louisville, wants to sell the event center.

Owner John Cole told WAVE 3 News that he now runs the space as a private venue instead of a club, but that didn’t stop another homicide from occurring in the back parking lot of the facility on Sunday. A man was shot multiple times around 1:30 a.m. during an event called “Bent Under a Tent.”

Despite doing everything he can to curb violence at his business, Cole said he can’t prevent what happens outside of his Parkland property.

Since 2015, 15 people have been shot inside or outside of Cole’s Place and four people have been killed. In 2015 alone, six people were shot when a man jumped a fence and started shooting.

Three years later, seven people were shot inside the facility during a concert. The shooting was caught on cell phone video.

“The same as those cars riding by, that’s how immune to gunshots I am,” Teleah Johnson, who lives behind Cole’s Place, told WAVE 3 News. “They come up the street shooting.”

Johnson said she holds the city responsible, not Cole.

“I hate when people put his place at fault when you can go anywhere in this area and the same stuff is going on,” she said.

The violence and the future for Louisville’s youth are what upset Johnson the most.”The city is just going to hell. And I just pray for the city,” Johnson said.

Louisville Metro Council President David James doesn’t agree and believes Cole’s Place has had too many chances.

“If it happens in his club or on his property, which I believe that parking lot is his property, he’s responsible for the safety and security of the citizens that attend that property,” James said.

For his events, Cole said he hires security guards and police officers, and he installed metal detectors in the hopes it would curb violence. He also said he gave up his liquor license.

Cole put the property up for auction in May, but his realtor said they didn’t get any real offers. The asking price is $275,000, which includes the lot across the street.

At the current asking price, James said he isn’t holding his breath that Cole’s Place will be sold anytime soon.

“People have been shot there,” the Metro Council president said. “There’s been shots fired there. There’s been a lot of calls for police services there.”

