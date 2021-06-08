Convicted felon charged with shooting neighbors dogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man previously convicted of felonies is charged with using a gun to shoot two of his neighbor’s dogs.

Jeremy Darnell Russell, 41, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment, gun possession by a convicted felon, terroristic threatening, menacing, and two counts of torturing a cat or dog.

An arrest warrant says that on May 19, Russell was in possession of a handgun and used the weapon to shoot two pit bull puppies belonging to his neighbors. One of the dogs was shot seven times and will be unable to breed in the future, according to the warrant. The other dog was wounded in the leg.

At the time of the shootings, the daughter of one of the dog owners was playing with the puppies on the front porch of their home. Police say the gunfire endangered the life of the child.

When the dogs’ owner returned home and was told by her daughter what had happened, the woman confronted Russell. The warrant says Russell pointed the gun at her and said “I’ll take you off the map.” The owner interpreted that as a threat to kill her.

As the woman left home the next day, the warrant says Russell approached her and offered her money if she wouldn’t seek charges against him. When she refused, Russell went into his home, got a gun and threatened to shoot uo the woman, her daughter and the home.

The warrant states Russell was convicted of felonies on two previous occasions and was not allowed to own or possess a gun.

