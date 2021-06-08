Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Convicted felon charged with shooting neighbors dogs

Jeremy Darnell Russell, 41, of Louisville, was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment, gun...
Jeremy Darnell Russell, 41, of Louisville, was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment, gun possession by a convicted felon, terroristic threatening, menacing, and two counts of torturing a cat or dog.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man previously convicted of felonies is charged with using a gun to shoot two of his neighbor’s dogs.

Jeremy Darnell Russell, 41, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment, gun possession by a convicted felon, terroristic threatening, menacing, and two counts of torturing a cat or dog.

An arrest warrant says that on May 19, Russell was in possession of a handgun and used the weapon to shoot two pit bull puppies belonging to his neighbors. One of the dogs was shot seven times and will be unable to breed in the future, according to the warrant. The other dog was wounded in the leg.

At the time of the shootings, the daughter of one of the dog owners was playing with the puppies on the front porch of their home. Police say the gunfire endangered the life of the child.

When the dogs’ owner returned home and was told by her daughter what had happened, the woman confronted Russell. The warrant says Russell pointed the gun at her and said “I’ll take you off the map.” The owner interpreted that as a threat to kill her.

As the woman left home the next day, the warrant says Russell approached her and offered her money if she wouldn’t seek charges against him. When she refused, Russell went into his home, got a gun and threatened to shoot uo the woman, her daughter and the home.

The warrant states Russell was convicted of felonies on two previous occasions and was not allowed to own or possess a gun.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Randy Chandler collapsed on stage while performing during a Battle of the Bands...
Louisville guitarist dies on stage; bands use prize money to pay for funeral arrangements
Louisville Metro police say an employee was shot to death June 7, 2021 inside a liquor Store at...
Employee killed in shooting at liquor store
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest
According to the CDC, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get...
Louisville woman gets COVID again after being fully vaccinated
Louisville Metro police officer Harry James Seeders, 30, was taken into custody Friday, June 4,...
LMPD officer out on bond after assault arrest

Latest News

Tahlia was born at 24 weeks.
Even as pandemic restrictions lift, Louisville gala remains virtual
In Park Hill, at least two cars and a TARC bus were involved in a crash that injured several...
Multiple people injured in crash involving TARC bus
Some JCPS teachers learned skills through NTI they plan to implement in future classroom...
JCPS teachers apply NTI techniques to in-person learning
One of the area’s biggest fundraisers will not be in person this year.
Even as pandemic restrictions lift, Louisville gala remains virtual
Chad Pregracke started digging through the Ohio 25 years ago when he started Living Lands and...
Vodka company helps with river clean up effort