FORECAST: Showers possible this AM; T-storms later today

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING 6/8

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • STRONG T-STORMS: Possible this afternoon/evening from the SW with wind threat
  • MORE T-STORMS: Scattered day and night, leading up to decent rain totals by Friday
  • CHANGES? Signs of some relief from a cold front early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers are possible this morning through lunch with lots of clouds. We will then watch for scattered strong t-storms to push in from the SW in the afternoon hours.

While the severe risk is low, a couple of warnings for high wind gusts will be possible. As long pressure passes into the area, another round of t-storms may develop for areas mainly west of I-65. Some of those could be strong as well but it will highly depend on the previous round of rain.

Ongoing rain and storms Wednesday morning will decrease somewhat by midday, but numerous thunderstorms return by late Wednesday afternoon thanks to a boundary left behind by the morning complex of storms. Highs will be in the 80s. Muggy with scattered showers around. Otherwise lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

