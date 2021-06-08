Fort Knox to get loud during training session over next 2 weeks

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s about to get noisy around the Fort Knox area as training begins on the Fort Knox Range Complex.

Over the next two weeks, from June 7 to June 18, the US Army Fort Knox announced troops will be using military aircraft and land vehicles, as well as firing large caliber weapons in their training area.

Residents in and around the Fort Knox area have been warned that the training activity could cause increased noise and vibrations throughout all hours of the day.

“Military training involving aircraft, maneuvers and weapons firing in the daytime and nighttime hours is an important aspect of maintaining critical capabilities and readiness of all units,” a statement from US Army Fort Knox reads. “This notice is provided as a courtesy for residents of neighboring communities.”

