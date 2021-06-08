Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/8

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Main focus today will be the potential for (2) rounds of gusty t-storms this afternoon and tonight. The first round would be around the 4pm window. The current showers in the area will determine how much fuel that round will have.

If we miss that round, there is a chance at a second after 7pm through the evening. This one looks more focused west of I-65 at this time.

Both are not exactly big severe weather makers for the area hence the low-severe risk in general with this system, but even wind gusts up to 40-45 mph can cause some tree damage with such a wet ground. We saw similar reports of this with this system already. So even though a warning may not get issued with some of the stronger storms, we still need to watch them carefully.

The low pressure will stall over the area keeping the risk for showers/thunderstorms day and night...through at least Friday.

Then perhaps some relief coming our way.

The video will break all of this down in much more detail but keep in mind it was recorded this morning, so there likely have been changes since that time.

