GRAPHIC: Video of man fatally shot by LMPD officer released by KSP

Officer Chase Barrett (left) and Officer Brenton Woodford have been identified as the Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the fatal shooting of Ryan Bernal, 32, on May 30, 2021. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Video showing the moment a man was shot by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer was released by Kentucky State Police.

The video, posted on YouTube Tuesday, shows the shooting that happened on May 30.

Officers were conducting an investigation into a stolen vehicle that was found near Georgetown Place and Conn Alley around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.

There were two adult men in the car who fled on foot and officers began to chase them.

One of the men, identified as Ryan Bernal, 32, by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, was found in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place and brandished a gun in front of the officers, which Ruoff said led to the officers firing their weapons.

Bernal was sent to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said in the video the officers who fired their weapons were Brenton Woodford, who has served for five years, and Chase Barret, who has served for four months.

The officers were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation as part of LMPD policy.

KSP is continuing to investigate the shooting.

