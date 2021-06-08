Greater Clark County Schools hosts free summer STEM-camp

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - In an effort to keep students learning and to recreate lost learning opportunities created by the pandemic, Greater Clark County Schools is hosting a math and engineering summer camp through Thursday.

The camp was created with the help of a $15,000 grant provided by the Duke Energy Foundation, providing multiple hands-on activities and learning opportunities for students during the summer months.

Hosted at Parkwood Elementary School, teachers and engineers will work with students to provide additional learning assistance ahead of the next school year, as well as giving students a chance to seek out science, technology, engineering and math activities and careers.

Brandon Winebrenner, the principal of Parkwood Elementary School, said many students in the school began and ended the school year online, and the camp would allow students to ease into the transition back to the classroom.

“Seeing more and more back in person, where our teachers and staff can make an impact directly on them versus through a computer, has been rewarding, and you can just see the growth in our kids,” Winebrenner said.

Camp will conclude with students participating in a public showcase on Friday at Parkwood Elementary.

