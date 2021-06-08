Support Local Businesses
JCPS plans to feed more kids than ever through Summer Feeding Program

JCPS ramps up Summer Feeding Program
By Ken Baker
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools served more than 7.5 million meals to students during the pandemic. The district said it’s ramping up efforts to reach even more this summer.

Those meals are going to children like Jaliyah King. The third grader and her stepdad visit Sheppard Park often during summer.

With a JCPS curbside food location close by, Jaliyah can take a break and grab lunch.

“We pick them up almost every other day, when they are out or not in school,” Jaliyah’s stepfather Anthony Dew said.

Dew said they have been taking advantage of the district’s feeding program for a couple of years.

“It’s healthy, it’s not fattening,” Dew said. “Jaliyah got her favorite chips out.”

Fruit, cheese and milk are some the items inside of the various different meal boxes.

Anyone 18 and under are able to be served through several different channels. Those include curbside pickup, mobile drop-off sites, summer camps and other childhood enrichment programs.

Due to the growing number of new resources, JCPS expects to feed more children than ever this summer.

“Families are very thankful they have this opportunity,” Julia Bauscher, executive administrator for Jefferson County Public Schools said. “It helps them stretch their budget which could be under a lot of pressure due to job loss.”

It’s families like Jaliyah’s that are so thankful to have this option.

“It’s very good that they are feeding them and giving them healthy food,” Dew said.

The Summer Feeding Program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

For more information on the program and locations, click or tap here.

