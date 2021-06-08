Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

JCPS teachers apply NTI techniques to in-person learning

By Tori Gessner
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic brought its own unique challenges to Jefferson County Public School teachers who had to overcome the obstacles of virtual instruction.

Reflecting on the past year, Emily Schrock, a first-year kindergarten teacher at Price Elementary School, potentially learned just as much as her students.

“We were thrown into a new job, and not just a new job, but a job that has never looked like this before,” Schrock said.

Schrock kicked off the first day of her teaching career behind a computer screen. It’s where she would spend the better part of her year teaching kindergarteners the essentials, including how to write and how each letter sounds.

“That’s really hard to teach thorough a computer,” Schrock said. “It’s hard for students to see what you’re writing, it’s hard for us to see what they’re writing.”

Shrock was forced to adapt to the challenges.

“Sometimes the audio was muffled through the computer, so letters like ‘P’ and ‘B’ were really hard for students to get because they weren’t hearing those sounds clearly like they would if they were in person,” she said. “Then once we got in-person school, we had masks which further muffled those sounds.”

She added white boards and document cameras to her virtual lessons so the kindergarteners could see the letters she wrote, and she had the students practice their letter sounds more than usual.

Price Elementary’s assistant principal, Samantha Miller, told WAVE 3 News the obstacles teachers faced were blessings in disguise.

“NTI was a great opportunity for our teachers to have the time to learn how to use these tools effectively,” Miller said. “During the school year, there’s so much to do that sometimes professional growth can get covered up with so many other tasks, so this really was a wonderful experience for our teachers.”

Schrock now understands the importance of developing close relationships with her students’ families and practicing patience. She plans to implement some of the teaching techniques she learned during NTI into future instruction.

“We were thrown into NTI and learned a ton about technology and how to engage our scholars through technology,” Schrock said, “and I think we’ll be able to use those tools when we get back into the building next year full time.”

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Randy Chandler collapsed on stage while performing during a Battle of the Bands...
Louisville guitarist dies on stage; bands use prize money to pay for funeral arrangements
Louisville Metro police say an employee was shot to death June 7, 2021 inside a liquor Store at...
Employee killed in shooting at liquor store
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest
According to the CDC, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get...
Louisville woman gets COVID again after being fully vaccinated
Louisville Metro police officer Harry James Seeders, 30, was taken into custody Friday, June 4,...
LMPD officer out on bond after assault arrest

Latest News

In Park Hill, at least two cars and a TARC bus were involved in a crash that injured several...
Multiple people injured in crash involving TARC bus
One of the area’s biggest fundraisers will not be in person this year.
Even as pandemic restrictions lift, Louisville gala remains virtual
The pandemic brought its own unique challenges to Jefferson County Public School teachers this...
JCPS teachers apply NTI techniques to in-person learning
What do vodka and the Ohio River have in common? Tuesday, it was an effort to create a more...
Vodka company helps with river clean up effort