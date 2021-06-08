Support Local Businesses
Kentucky basketball honors Ben Jordan at West Carter High School

Jordan passed away in January at the age of 22.
Kentucky honors Ben Jordan.
Kentucky honors Ben Jordan.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WKYT) - Back in January, Kentucky basketball and baseball player Ben Jordan passed away at the age of 22.

Both Wildcat teams honored him throughout the season and on Monday afternoon, the Basketball ‘Cats took it a step further at Ben’s alma mater West Carter High School.

John Calipari and his Wildcats presented a poster of Ben to his family and his basketball coach, Jeremy Webb. The Wildcats also wore t-shirts at the camp that said, “Once a Comet, Always a Comet.”

We spoke to Brennan Canada following the camp and he said he was glad his team honored Ben in his home town.

“It was great to have the poster given to his coach and family in remembrance of him,” said Canada. “I know Ben loved it here and you can tell everybody at the camp they all knew Ben and loved the B3N shirts, face paintings of Ben on their face. I mean this shows that everybody knew who he was. He was special to them here and I think it was great we could honor him by giving them the poster.”

“Just for them to be here and be a part of this, to bring attention to Ben Jordan and what he meant to our community and school is just an awesome thing and it’s difficult to put into words how much it means to us that they choose to come here and do this,” said West Carter head basketball coach Jeremy Webb. “Ben was such an integral part of everything we have done in regards to athletics and academics as well.”

