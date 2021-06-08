Kings Island cutting additional hours in June

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Citing a shortage of workers, Kings Island will cut operating hours additional days in June.

The park will close at 8 p.m. on June 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Park officials originally announced hours would be cut back through June 10.

GUEST ADVISORY: We have updated our operating calendar. To view our full calendar, go to https://t.co/JjURNXZpvh. #KingsIsland pic.twitter.com/Y0ZJOGcYkA — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) June 8, 2021

Kings Island increased pay for seasonal positions for a third time on May 28 after it was forced to cut back on park hours.

The park announced that it has 900 seasonal jobs available at $18/hour for food and beverage works, lifeguards and security associates.

All other seasonal positions continue to pay $15/hour.

[Click here for job information]

