Kings Island cutting additional hours in June

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Citing a shortage of workers, Kings Island will cut operating hours additional days in June.

The park will close at 8 p.m. on June 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Park officials originally announced hours would be cut back through June 10.

Kings Island increased pay for seasonal positions for a third time on May 28 after it was forced to cut back on park hours.

The park announced that it has 900 seasonal jobs available at $18/hour for food and beverage works, lifeguards and security associates.

All other seasonal positions continue to pay $15/hour.

[Click here for job information]

