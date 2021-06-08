Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kroger hiring 10,000 store associates

Kroger and Harris Teeter announced today that the merger between the two companies was...
Kroger and Harris Teeter announced today that the merger between the two companies was completed on Tuesday, January 28.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nation’s largest supermarket chain is looking to add thousands to its team.

Kroger says it wants to add 10,000 new associates and plans on having a one-day hiring blitz on June 10.

It will be the companies first nationwide hybrid hiring event, which will include virtual and in-store interviews.

The company says they have opportunities in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations available.

“The Kroger Family of Companies is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be an intern, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer said in a news release. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Anyone interested can click here to register.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Randy Chandler collapsed on stage while performing during a Battle of the Bands...
Louisville guitarist dies on stage; bands use prize money to pay for funeral arrangements
Louisville Metro police say an employee was shot to death June 7, 2021 inside a liquor Store at...
Employee killed in shooting at liquor store
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest
According to the CDC, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get...
Louisville woman gets COVID again after being fully vaccinated
Louisville Metro police officer Harry James Seeders, 30, was taken into custody Friday, June 4,...
LMPD officer out on bond after assault arrest

Latest News

Tahlia was born at 24 weeks.
Even as pandemic restrictions lift, Louisville gala remains virtual
In Park Hill, at least two cars and a TARC bus were involved in a crash that injured several...
Multiple people injured in crash involving TARC bus
Some JCPS teachers learned skills through NTI they plan to implement in future classroom...
JCPS teachers apply NTI techniques to in-person learning
One of the area’s biggest fundraisers will not be in person this year.
Even as pandemic restrictions lift, Louisville gala remains virtual
Chad Pregracke started digging through the Ohio 25 years ago when he started Living Lands and...
Vodka company helps with river clean up effort