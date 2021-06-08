Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Male’s Kaleb Glenn makes unofficial visit to UofL

Male High School junior Kaleb Glenn
Male High School junior Kaleb Glenn(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kaleb Glenn is starting to get all of kinds of attention from college recruiters.

“I’ve been to Louisville two times,” he said.

He has made two unofficial visits to UofL since colleges were allowed to reopen their campuses to recruits on June 1.

“I really liked it. I liked the facilities. I liked the practice courts. I liked the coaches, everything,” Glenn told WAVE 3 Sports.

The 6′7″ rising junior averaged 20.5 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs last season. It was a season limited to just 11 games by COVID restrictions and shutdowns.

He shot 71.5% from the field and hit 12-of-26 from three (46%).

“I’ve been in the gym a lot.” Glenn said. “I get up about 500 a day. I try to make 500.”

Along with Louisville, he is also receiving interest from Indiana, West Virginia, Ohio State, Wake Forest, UCLA, and Florida State, just to name a few.

Both of his parents went to UofL

“It’s every Louisville kids dream to play for Louisville and that’s big for me too,” he said.

“I still want to see what’s out there and see what’s best for me,” he added.

Players are limited to five official visits, “I’ll most likely take one to Louisville,” he said.

Male head coach Tim Haworth knows he has something special.

“Very few players that I’ve coached have had a work ethic where they’re obsessed with basketball,” Haworth said. “Kaleb wants to be better everyday, so he does all the extra stuff outside of practice to make himself better. His ceiling is so high because of how hard he works everyday.”

Glenn says he has some lofty goals.

“I fell in love with the grind. I like getting better. I like to be the best version of me every day and I just want to be the best player I can be and be one of the best players to ever come out of Louisville or out of Kentucky,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Randy Chandler collapsed on stage while performing during a Battle of the Bands...
Louisville guitarist dies on stage; bands use prize money to pay for funeral arrangements
Louisville Metro police say an employee was shot to death June 7, 2021 inside a liquor Store at...
Employee killed in shooting at liquor store
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest
According to the CDC, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get...
Louisville woman gets COVID again after being fully vaccinated
The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later...
Driver identified in deadly crash on St. Andrews Church Road

Latest News

Kentucky Mr. Basketball Ben Johnson ready for freshman season at Bellarmine
Mr. Basketball arrives on the Bellarmine campus
At the next LouCity FC soccer match on June 12, all fans will be allowed inside the stadium for...
Lynn Family stadium to celebrate grand opening at full capacity
Final Jewel Goes to Essential Quality
University of Louisville basketball’s former assistant coach Dino Gaudio has been federally...
Former UofL coach pleads guilty to extortion