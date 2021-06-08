Male’s Kaleb Glenn makes unofficial visit to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kaleb Glenn is starting to get all of kinds of attention from college recruiters.

“I’ve been to Louisville two times,” he said.

He has made two unofficial visits to UofL since colleges were allowed to reopen their campuses to recruits on June 1.

“I really liked it. I liked the facilities. I liked the practice courts. I liked the coaches, everything,” Glenn told WAVE 3 Sports.

The 6′7″ rising junior averaged 20.5 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs last season. It was a season limited to just 11 games by COVID restrictions and shutdowns.

He shot 71.5% from the field and hit 12-of-26 from three (46%).

“I’ve been in the gym a lot.” Glenn said. “I get up about 500 a day. I try to make 500.”

Along with Louisville, he is also receiving interest from Indiana, West Virginia, Ohio State, Wake Forest, UCLA, and Florida State, just to name a few.

Both of his parents went to UofL

“It’s every Louisville kids dream to play for Louisville and that’s big for me too,” he said.

“I still want to see what’s out there and see what’s best for me,” he added.

Players are limited to five official visits, “I’ll most likely take one to Louisville,” he said.

Male head coach Tim Haworth knows he has something special.

“Very few players that I’ve coached have had a work ethic where they’re obsessed with basketball,” Haworth said. “Kaleb wants to be better everyday, so he does all the extra stuff outside of practice to make himself better. His ceiling is so high because of how hard he works everyday.”

Glenn says he has some lofty goals.

“I fell in love with the grind. I like getting better. I like to be the best version of me every day and I just want to be the best player I can be and be one of the best players to ever come out of Louisville or out of Kentucky,” he said.

