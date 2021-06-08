Support Local Businesses
Ministry files lawsuit against buffer zone at Louisville abortion clinic

(WKYT)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lawsuit has been filed against a buffer zone established around Kentucky’s only abortion clinic.

In the federal documents, The Sisters of Life claims its constitutional rights are being violated by being restricted from engaging in “sidewalk ministry.”

The city passed an ordinance in May, which restricted people not using the EMW Women’s Surgical Center from standing 10 feet from any entrance, including sidewalks.

“No person shall knowingly obstruct, detain, hinder, impede or block another person’s entry to or exit from a healthcare facility,” the ordinance states.

The lawsuit states they give women “verbal and written material” with alternatives to abortions.

The ministry claims it maintains a caring demeanor to not alienate their intended audience, according to the lawsuit. They state they have conducted their ministry since 2003 and deny being loud or obnoxious.

