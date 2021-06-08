Mother feels ‘completeness’ after being given late daughter’s artwork from Frazier Rehab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The legacy of a woman who died of a rare disease lives on through her artwork, giving her mother something tangible to cherish.

Trisha Moore received a piece of art on Monday from the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute created by her daughter, Tia, who died in 2019.

Moore said her daughter, who grew up battling sickle cell anemia, was diagnosed with a disease called moyamoya when she was in high school. Moyamoya can cause strokes because it limits the number of blood vessels that reach the brain.

Before her death, Tia Moore suffered a stroke and was put in intensive care. She began having seizures and suffered another stroke before entering Frazier Rehab, where her mother said she fell in love with art therapy.

The artwork Trisha Moore received Monday was made by her daughter while she was recovering at Frazier Rehab.

“I just love being able to glance back at it,” Trisha Moore said. “It just gives me such an eternal feeling of contentment and completeness.”

Trisha Moore hopes her daughter’s artwork and story inspire others to keep moving forward despite their own difficulties.

