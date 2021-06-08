Multiple people injured in crash involving TARC bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several people are hurt following a crash involving a TARC bus and at least two other cars in Park Hill.

It happened late Tuesday afternoon at the corner of West Oak Street and South 23rd, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson. The number of people involved and the extent of the victims’ injuries are not yet known.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident, a teal Dodge Ram, suffered severe damage. The truck’s steering column was captured by a WAVE 3 News photographer in the middle of the road surrounded by other debris.

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have taped off the intersection while they survey the area.

A cause has not been revealed.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.