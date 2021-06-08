Support Local Businesses
Police release photo of homicide suspect

LMPD investigators are looking for a man suspected in a homicide at a liquor store in the...
LMPD investigators are looking for a man suspected in a homicide at a liquor store in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.(Provided)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD investigators are looking for a man suspected in a homicide at a liquor store in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

An employee at the HiWet Liquor store near the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Arcade Avenue was shot and killed after what police initially said might have been a struggle with somebody who came inside the store.

The person in the photo above is believed to be the man suspected in the shooting. The name of the victim was not immediately available.

The shooting happened Monday just before noon.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

