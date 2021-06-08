Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

US fights ruling to extend SSI benefits to Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The federal government has filed a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that Congress has the authority to withhold Supplemental Security Income benefits from U.S. citizens depending on where they live even as President Joe Biden promises to extend those benefits to Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Justice Department filed its brief late Monday urging the Supreme Court to reverse last year’s appeals court ruling that said anyone from Puerto Rico can apply for the supplemental benefits.

The benefits are meant to help elderly, blind and disabled people who struggle financially.

More than 40% of Puerto Rico’ 3.3 million people live in poverty, a rate higher than any U.S. state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Randy Chandler collapsed on stage while performing during a Battle of the Bands...
Louisville guitarist dies on stage; bands use prize money to pay for funeral arrangements
Louisville Metro police say an employee was shot to death June 7, 2021 inside a liquor Store at...
Employee killed in shooting at liquor store
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest
According to the CDC, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get...
Louisville woman gets COVID again after being fully vaccinated
The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on St. Andrews Church Road and later...
Driver identified in deadly crash on St. Andrews Church Road

Latest News

Riverview Opportunity Center assistant principal Jeffery Morning allegedly took photos of...
Assistant principal accused of sending nude photos to juvenile
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline exec to face Congress as US recovers most of ransom
People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London,...
Muslim family targeted in truck attack that killed 4, Canadian police say
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris turns focus to Mexico on trip to address migration