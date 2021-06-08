Support Local Businesses
Victim of 2019 Chinese restaurant hostage situation is Louisville’s latest child homicide

By Faith King
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gun violence continues to wreak havoc on the City of Louisville.

Friday, Demetri Rhodes, a 15-year-old was shot and killed.

Rhodes was the victim of a hostage situation at a Chinese restaurant in 2019. 58-year-old Fabao Chen kidnapped Demetri from a nearby grocery store and took him to the Double Dragon located at 2600 W Broadway and held him at gunpoint.

Chen’s gun was a BB gun. Exactly two years later, Rhodes came face to face with the real thing

On Friday around 5:45 p.m., LMPD officers responded to the 4100 block of West Broadway where they found the 15-year-old shot and killed. The suspect in the shooting was also inside the home and refused to come out, eventually surrendering four hours later.

On Friday at the scene, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said this is a concerning issue in the city. She said Rhodes is the 11th child this year who’s lost their life to gun violence.

“We’re facing a record number of violence and homicides, particularly in youth,” Ruoff said. “That’s very alarming to us as police officers and people of the community.”

Rhodes’ aunt Deshanta Edwards said this is another loss to her family. In 2019, Edwards lost her son, Donte, to gun violence.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Edwards said.

There have been no arrests made in connection to Rhodes’ death, and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

