YMCA to offer drop-in child care for parents getting COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID restrictions are set to be lifted in Kentucky while health care leaders are still stressing the importance of vaccinations.

In Louisville, and across the country, at least one local organization is helping make vaccinations a little more possible.

During the city’s Month of Action, the YMCA of Greater Louisville will be offering free child care while parents get their vaccines at nearby locations.

“Child care should not be a barrier to receiving the vaccine,” Jennifer Flowers of YMCA of Greater Louisville said. “We are pleased to join YMCAs across the country in offering this free drop-in care.”

The announcement was discussed on Mayor Greg Fischer’s final weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday.

Restrictions are set to be lifted across Kentucky, meaning large events like full capacity soccer matches at Lynn Family Stadium are a go, and vaccinations are as important as ever.

“If you plan on being out in any of those crowded places, if you’re unvaccinated, I just hope that people plan to stay at home or wear a mask until they do get vaccinated,” Dr. Sarah Moyer of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness said.

Moyer said the city hasn’t seen numbers this low since April of last year, mostly because of vaccinations.

“We have enough people vaccinated now that hopefully we’ll stay safe,” Moyer said, “but I guess just time will tell.”

Health care leaders across the state have said there’s still room to take precautions for those that haven’t been vaccinated.

“What I hear from the nurses more than anything is we want to have no more patients in the hospital, no more patients in the ICU and no COVID patients at home sick,” Delanor Manson, president of the Kentucky Nurses Association said.

More information on YMCA of Greater Louisville’s drop-in child care can be found here.

For more information on vaccination efforts in Louisville or infection numbers, click or tap here.

