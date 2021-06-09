Beckman wraps up high school career with third straight state singles title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Carrie Beckman won the Kentucky state singles tennis title every year of her high school career.

The recent Sacred Heart grad won her third title last week in Lexington. COVID was the only thing that could slow her down. The 2020 season was canceled by the pandemic.

“I’m just happy to be able to win three times and honestly the situation last year was so much out of everyone’s control, there’s really nothing that I could say about it, and maybe it was for the best,” Beckman said.

She began taking tennis seriously when she was 11 or 12 and hasn’t looked back.

“I really fell in love with tennis and really just fell in love with like working so hard and being on the court all day and I was like, this is definitely for me,” Beckman said.

Her longtime coach, Carlos Jimenez, says she’s love to work and that sets her apart.

“When I first saw her walking onto the court I knew that she was going to be different, why, the work ethic and desire she had was outstanding,” Jimenez said.

“I think it takes a special person who really is dedicated enough to love the grind everyday and to come out here even when it’s not ideal or not feeling your best because it is a pretty lonely sport and you just, you have to love it,” she said.

Loving it runs in the family. Her father, Charles, was a professional player. He played doubles in all four grand slams and once cracked the top 50 in the world.

“I make him come out here and hit with me a lot,” she said.

“We never really have actually played matches or really points because he has some bad knees,” Carrie said. “He had both of his knees replaced recently, so we kind of just go out there and do drills and he’ll feed me balls and stuff, but trust me he’s still got it.”

She added, “if we did play a match I think I would beat him.”

She has beaten all comers in the Bluegrass State and takes her talents to Notre Dame.

“I always say that she can be professional, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Jimenez said. “It’s up to her to believe that she can do it but I really think that she can take her tennis to a different level than college tennis.”

“I do have an ambition of maybe playing after playing after college,” Beckman admitted, “just trying it out on the tour, because I think that experience, it’s such a different level of tennis and I think I could do it.”

