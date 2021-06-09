Support Local Businesses
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is accused of helping her two sons get out of state after they allegedly took part in the murders of three people at an apartment complex on Memorial Day, according to arrest records.

Latoya Coleman, 36, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on June 9 on charges of on two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Her bond is set at $160,000. The conditions of her release are the wearing of an ankle monitor, random drug screens, and no travel out of state without approval from the court.

Detectives say two young men walked into the gated pool area at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive just before 8 p.m. on May 31 and opened fire.

Two victims, Dwayne Dunn, age 16, and Reginald Thomas, age 20, died at the scene.

Ja’Tyri Brown, a one-year-old, was also shot and later died at a hospital.

Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on Monday, May 31, 2021.(Family)

According to arrest records, Coleman is the mother of the two alleged shooters and is accused of helping her two sons escape to Humble, Texas in the days after the incident. Police said in the arrest report they obtained a handwritten receipt from a hotel in Texas for Coleman. The hotel also provided the U.S. Marshal’s Office with surveillance footage of Coleman and her two sons at the hotel, according to arrest records.

Investigators said Tuesdays one of the suspected shooters is a juvenile and the other is an adult, but investigators redacted their identities from the arrest report.

Another suspect, Christopher Stovall, 23, was booked on three counts of principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Christopher Stovall
Christopher Stovall(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The other people accused in the case either had prior knowledge of the planned shooters or assisted the killers after the shooting, police said.

