LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at a sawmill in Lewis County.

A spokesperson for the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said crews are at Madden Lumber, just west of Vanceburg.

The mill and a number of buildings were heavily damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Incredible video just sent to me of the damage after a fire at Madden Lumber in Lewis County.



Officials say three departments responded.



I’m told a neighbor heard an explosion, thinking it was a collision on the AA Highway, then noticed the fire. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/1xkUn8apHs — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) June 9, 2021

