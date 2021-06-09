Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter

By WSVN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - A Lamborghini was stolen by a 14-year-old, and the owner used a scooter to chase after his prized possession.

On Tuesday, Chris Sander heard his Lamborghini start up.

“I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away,” Sander said.

He grabbed his scooter and chased after his stolen Lamborghini.

The teen was eventually stopped and taken into custody, but not before running away from police.

Andre Kaline was sitting on his porch when the young suspect came running up to him after ditching the vehicle.

“I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down.” Kaline said. “He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’”

Kaline advised the teen to turn himself in and seconds later, an officer appeared.

The Lamborghini was parked nearby with no one inside and eventually, driven off by its rightful owner.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it happened,” Sander said.

He believes that the teen broke into his garage and was able to find the Lamborghini’s keys.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Randy Chandler collapsed on stage while performing during a Battle of the Bands...
Louisville guitarist dies on stage; bands use prize money to pay for funeral arrangements
Investigators are troubled after nearly 200 shell casings have been collected as evidence in a...
‘Please use extreme caution’: LMPD officers warned of nearly 200 rounds fired in Ballard Park shooting memo
According to the CDC, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get...
Louisville woman gets COVID again after being fully vaccinated
The video, posted on YouTube Tuesday, shows the shooting that happened on May 30.
GRAPHIC: Video of man fatally shot by LMPD officer released by KSP
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest

Latest News

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf is running for Louisville mayor after having been elected in...
Bill Dieruf running for mayor of Louisville, wishes to ‘unify’ city
In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine...
Bear found stuck on power pole in Arizona city
Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona city
Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.,...
Little Big Town wins at CMT Music Awards; Lady A performs
His arrest slip states he told officers he had gotten into a fight with people at the bar and...
Man accused of running with loaded pistol toward crowded bar