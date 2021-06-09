Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: More rain, but the end is in sight

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of fog possible overnight
  • Storms becoming more scattered Friday
  • Drier & hotter for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers, a few downpours, and some rumbles of thunder will continue at times overnight. Muggy lows in the 70s are likely as humid air continues to grip the region.

Thursday is another day with afternoon thunderstorms, some of which will put down some very heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the 80s.

While scattered storms will be ongoing Thursday evening, the radar will gradually calm down overnight as lows get down into the 70s once again.

Friday’s storm chance will be lower than previous days as the low-pressure system causing the recent storminess exits to our southeast. Highs will rebound into the mid to upper 80s with fewer storms around Friday afternoon.

Temperatures continue to climb for the weekend with highs nearing 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be isolated at best with most staying dry.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

