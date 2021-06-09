Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: More showers & storms

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Showers and thunderstorms at times through the weekend
  • Drier, cooler, and less humid air next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to push through the area overnight. Low will fall only into the lower 70s. More rain with a few thunderstorms will linger into the early hours on Wednesday. A brief lull may once again occur during the morning before more afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop. Highs will be in the 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday night, but many areas will stay dry.

Lows will be in the lower 70s again by Thursday morning. Thunderstorms will be likely once again by Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely again Friday before becoming more scattered into the weekend.

Drier weather returns next week along with cooler and less humid air behind a cold front.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

