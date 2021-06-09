Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Rainy day ahead with tropical-like rainfall

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAVY RAIN: Pockets of moderate rain today with thunderstorms able to produce torrential rainfall
  • HOT WEEKEND: As the rain chance goes down; the temps go up to near 90 °
  • NEXT WEEK: (2) cold front bring in some cooler-than-normal weather once again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday will be an active day again on the radar with scattered showers in the morning adjusting to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The main threats will be lightning and brief flash flooding.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday night, but many areas will stay dry. Lows will be in the lower 70s again by Thursday morning.

Thunderstorms will be likely once again by Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Scattered showers possible Thursday night with lows in the 70s and muggy.

Friday looks to be our transition day from stormy weather to a more relaxed radar screen with only a few thunderstorms; we’ll see warmer temperatures as well.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

