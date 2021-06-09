FORECAST: Rounds of rain may lead to localized flash flooding

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAVY RAIN: Pockets of moderate rain today with thunderstorms able to produce torrential rainfall

HOT WEEKEND: Rain chance goes down as highs climb to near 90 °

NEXT WEEK: (2) cold fronts bring in some cooler-than-normal, less humid weather into the forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another active day as scattered showers continue across the region this morning. Thunderstorms will be added to the mix this afternoon. Some thunderstorms can produce very heavy rain and localized flash flooding.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible tonight, but many areas look to stay dry. Lows tumble into the upper 60s and low 70s by Thursday morning.

Thunderstorms are once again likely by tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Scattered showers possible will still be possible Thursday night with lows in the 70s and muggy conditions.

Friday looks to be our transition day from stormy weather to a quieter and hotter forecast. Highs look to climb to near 90° for the weekend before we see a serious cool down for the middle of next week.

