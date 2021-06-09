Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/9

Low pressure spinning over Southern IL will keep the flow of showers into the area. Thunderstorms will become possible as we gain some heating. Hopefully we can just keep these to “shower” level as that would cut down on the rainfall rates as we have a TON of moisture in the air. Enough for rates to go to 2″ per hour. Thunderstorms could make that reality. We will track it carefully.

The low pressure moves a bit more southeast on Thursday but that will still keep much of the area in the rain/thunderstorm zone with the same factors at play as above.

Friday the low moves even more southeast and that means we will see the drier/northwest side of the low push into WAVE Country. Rain chances will start to ease down but temperatures will start to ease up.

Saturday, the same idea will continue which means we will be pushing 90 degrees at that point.

Cold front 1 of 2 moves in Sunday night but Sunday daytime still looks hot. T-storms will be possible with that nighttime front.

That front won’t be enough to rid the humid air so we need another one. And we are in luck, another one arrives. This time Monday night. Which means Monday will be another very warm/hot day. The moisture will be limited with front 2 of 2 so only showers expected from it at this time.

Drier and cooler air will then move in to rule much of the rest of next week. We do warm back up Father’s Day Weekend.

