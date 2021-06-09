Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows rescue of toddler who nearly drowned

By KPNX staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX) - After a full recovery, a 2-year-old boy and his family got to meet the first responders who helped save his life.

It’s been about two months since Justin nearly drowned at his family’s pool.

Police body camera video shows them at the house April 18, approaching the boy as his mother performs chest compressions.

Officer Shelby Meinhardt then took over until paramedics could arrive.

“I entered the backyard and mom was there, she was on the north side of the pool and already initiated CPR, which was just wonderful,” Meinhardt said Tuesday.

“If I didn’t know what to do, I don’t think my son would be here today,” said Justin’s mother Erika Alverez.

It was thanks to mom’s quick thinking to start CPR, coupled with the life-saving efforts of police, firefighters and emergency room doctors, that the 2-year-old is happy and healthy like nothing happened.

His family on Tuesday got to meet the first responders who saved his life and say thank you.

“I don’t know if it’s a miracle, but I’m just happy that he made a full recovery,” Meinhardt said.

Family, first responders and even the mayor of Phoenix showed up to show their appreciation and get the word out as the weather warms up to watch children around water.

“It happens so quickly and once it happens, it’s not like the moves,” Erika Alverez said. “It’s quick, it’s silent, you don’t hear no screaming or splashing.”

It’s the call no first responder wants to hear, but in Justin’s case he was one of the lucky few.

“It was just an amazing to see this outcome and know that they get to celebrate more birthdays with him, so I’m just very happy for them,” Meinhardt said.

As part of the city’s efforts to reduce drownings, Phoenix is offering free swim lessons for kids ages 3 to 12.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Randy Chandler collapsed on stage while performing during a Battle of the Bands...
Louisville guitarist dies on stage; bands use prize money to pay for funeral arrangements
Investigators are troubled after nearly 200 shell casings have been collected as evidence in a...
‘Please use extreme caution’: LMPD officers warned of nearly 200 rounds fired in Ballard Park shooting memo
According to the CDC, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get...
Louisville woman gets COVID again after being fully vaccinated
The video, posted on YouTube Tuesday, shows the shooting that happened on May 30.
GRAPHIC: Video of man fatally shot by LMPD officer released by KSP
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest

Latest News

This photo from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, shows El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly.
El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender
According to a new study by WhistleOut, Kentucky ranks among the worst when it comes to...
Kentucky ranks as top 5 states for distracted driving
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at...
Russian court outlaws opposition leader Navalny’s groups
For the first time since civil unrest began in Louisville 13 months ago, an LMPD officer has...
FBI charges LMPD officer for allegedly hitting kneeling protester in head during Breonna Taylor protests
A Wisconsin same-sex couple illuminated their house with rainbow lights after being forced to...
Couple illuminates house with rainbow lights after being forced to take down their Pride flag