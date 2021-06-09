BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hardin County man pleads guilty to child exploitation and terroristic threatening charges.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Cyber Crimes Unit says it took part in an online conversation with 53-year-old Thomas Frazier Caso who was seeking sex with a minor. Caso was indicted and pleaded guilty in Shelby Circuit Court.

Authorities say following his indictment, Caso threatened prosecutors for their involvement in the case. He was also charged for pepper spraying police, as he ran from them when they arrested him.

A plea deal requires Caso to register as a sex offender for 20 years and serve seven years in prison.

