Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Clarksville

By Sean Baute and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville police confirmed one person is dead following an early morning shooting that happened in the 100 block of East Harrison Ave,

In a release, Chief Mark Palmer said a woman was shot and killed and a suspect was taken into custody, later identified as Thomas Smith, 51. The identity of the victim was not released.

Smith was arrested in South Central Kentucky by Warren Couty Sheriff’s Department deputies and was said to have had blood on him when he was being taken into custody.

“Quiet neighborhood, everybody keeps to themselves, they get along great,” said Scott Hartfield, “so to hear that somebody shot somebody, it’s a little concerning.”

Hartfield lives just a block away. He lives with his fiancé in the house she grew up in. They were already looking to sell the house after their wedding, and now that may be even more of a goal.

“I always wanted to move back out to the country,” said Hartfield, “so maybe this is the perfect excuse to do it.”

Another neighbor said he moved to Clarksville from Henryville ten years ago, and he’s also looking at things differently now.

“It makes me start thinking, with mine and my wife’s age, maybe we need to go ahead and move, get away,” said Anthony Deaver, “but I like being close to the hospital, I like being close to the bridge.”

Deaver said he’s concerned things will get worse before they get better.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

