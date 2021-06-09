Marigold Catering brings Kentucky comfort to Baptist Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many local hospitals ran on empty during the pandemic.

And although many are now finally seeing the light, those same nurses, doctors and cleaning staff are still fighting the pandemic.

At the start of the COVID outbreak, WAVE 3 News shared nonstop stories about companies and local businesses giving back to hospitals. More than a year later, with normalcy in sight, that effort hasn’t stopped.

Baptist Health charge nurse Katie Embry was with COVID patients during their pain and last breaths.

”I work on a palliative care unit,” Embry said. “So it has affected families in their time of loss, and we’ve become people’s family.”

At the peak of the pandemic, Embry said she treated hundreds of patients. The case numbers are going down, but Embry said it feels like every day she still sees and treats COVID.

”We are so incredibly busy providing care, loving on them, supporting them,” Embry said. “We don’t get a chance to eat sometimes.”

To make sure Embry and the other health heroes at Baptist Health do eat, the husband-and-wife duo behind Marigold Catering put their aprons on. Owner Adrienne Cole said they needed something to move them to 2021 after their events came to a halt. That opportunity came with a partnership with Ford Motor Company.

“It’s been a blessing to say the least, to be able to thrive, make it to the pandemic and have the community support behind you, to see the opportunity for growth ahead of us,” Cole said.

Ford covered the meals provided by the Coles and their sous chef, Chef Rico, helping Marigold pay it forward to the taste of hot browns, homestyle meatloaf, turkey dinners and Kentucky jambalaya.

“We spent about 50 hours this week preparing these meals,” Cole said.

“The fact that people are showing their love and support to us by providing us meals so we have the strength and ability to provide care for these people is immeasurable,” Embry said.

Marigold delivered its first 1,250 meals Wednesday and will deliver a total of 3,000 within two weeks.

