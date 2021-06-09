Support Local Businesses
Masonic Home Louisville assisted living facility debuts dog park

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For pups and their pals living at the Masonic Home Louisville assisted living facility, today was a good day as the resident dog park made its debut.

On Tuesday, the new dog park opened up for residents and their furry friends to explore.

A ribbon-cutting event was held at the park, located on Frankfort Avenue. Three Dog Bakery also provided dog-friendly treats for pets to enjoy.

J. Scott Judy, CEO of Masonic Homes of Kentucky, said it only made sense to open up the park on National Best Friends Day.

“(The dog park) is something our residents have been asking for for a very long time,” Judy said. “Today we get to celebrate our four-legged furry friends, and that’s an important part of our resident’s families.”

Masonic Homes Louisville said the park offers another way for residents to gather together and reunite with loved ones, as many residents during the pandemic have not seen family in over a year.

“For everybody to get out and have visitation and for our independent living residents to come out and celebrate different milestones, this is a great thing for us,” Judy said.

