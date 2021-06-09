Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Officers save 6-month-old baby choking in minivan on Calif. freeway

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California Highway Patrol officer and his partner recount the split-second decisions that saved a 6-month-old baby who was choking on a cherry.

Dash cam video shows the moments May 28 when Officers Casey Ramstead and Jed Cato responded to a 911 call about a choking baby inside a minivan. It had pulled over just past the on-ramp of the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills, California.

The partners were dispatched to the call because they were very close by and because Ramstead is a licensed paramedic.

“Officer Cato and I jumped out of the car, ran up as far as we could, got to the car and found the mother holding the baby in the backseat,” Ramstead said.

The mother told the officers her 6-month-old baby boy was choking on the skin of a cherry. Ramstead immediately jumped into action.

“I had my hand close to his face, trying to feel any air flow. I was listening to his back to see if I could hear the exchange of air,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cato was doing his part by directing vehicles getting onto the freeway.

“My job was to protect my partner. I knew he was going to be really focused on attending to the child and making sure whatever life-saving measures were taken,” he said.

Ramstead wasn’t hearing the baby breathing, so he started the Heimlich Maneuver for infants. He gave the baby six back slaps to clear his airway.

“On the sixth back blow, where I struck him right between his shoulder blades, I heard a ‘uh.’ Oh, that’s just pure relief. That was just excitement and relief because I knew I did it right,” Ramstead said.

This wasn’t the first time Ramstead has helped someone in distress, but the father of two says saving a baby is close to his heart. He felt the gratitude from the baby’s mom when he handed him back to her.

“I’m blessed that I have a job where I get to go out and affect peoples’ lives every day and hopefully get to keep coming back and doing it more and more,” he said.

The officers waited with the family until Los Angeles City fire paramedics arrived to make sure the infant was OK.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Randy Chandler collapsed on stage while performing during a Battle of the Bands...
Louisville guitarist dies on stage; bands use prize money to pay for funeral arrangements
According to the CDC, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get...
Louisville woman gets COVID again after being fully vaccinated
Friday, Demetri Rhodes, a 15-year-old was shot and killed.
Victim of 2019 Chinese restaurant hostage situation is Louisville’s latest child homicide
Venomous snake Bernheim Forest
Family comes face-to-face with venomous snake on hike in Bernheim Forest
The video, posted on YouTube Tuesday, shows the shooting that happened on May 30.
GRAPHIC: Video of man fatally shot by LMPD officer released by KSP

Latest News

Dimtsu Haileselassie, 62, was inside his store on the corner of Taylor Boulevard and Arcade...
Heartbroken family seeks answers after business owner shot and killed inside Louisville store
Investigators are troubled after nearly 200 shell casings have been collected as evidence in a...
‘Please use extreme caution’: LMPD officers warned of nearly 200 rounds fired in Ballard Park shooting memo
Tuesday night, June 8, 2021
Tuesday night, June 8, 2021
The video, posted on YouTube Tuesday, shows the shooting that happened on May 30.
GRAPHIC: Video of man fatally shot by LMPD officer released by KSP
One of the people impersonated online was Barron Trump, right, shown here with former President...
Feds: Pennsylvania man faked Trump family personas in fraud