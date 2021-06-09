Support Local Businesses
One dead following double shooting in Louisville’s California neighborhood

A shooting occurred in the 800 block of South 24th Street just after 10:30 p.m. on June 8.
A shooting occurred in the 800 block of South 24th Street just after 10:30 p.m. on June 8.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot in the West End late Tuesday night. It happened in the 800 block of South 24th Street in the California neighborhood just after 10:30 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police Department investigators responded to the scene and found a man and woman that had both been shot several times, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. They were rushed to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

The man, 33-year-old Donnie Fitch, died from his injuries, according to a Jefferson County deputy coroner.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

