‘Please use extreme caution’: LMPD officers warned of nearly 200 rounds fired in Ballard Park shooting memo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are troubled after nearly 200 shell casings have been collected as evidence in a Monday evening crime scene, WAVE 3 News has learned.

Louisville Metro Police is still searching for suspects responsible for firing off 174 rounds and injuring two people in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Police confirmed around 6 p.m. Monday at Ballard Park, one girl was shot in the leg, and a 17-year old boy was shot and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He is currently listed as on life support.

The girl’s age was not released by officials.

Michael Miller’s home backs up to the park. He heard the gunfire and took a look outside.

“I heard the sirens, cops are everywhere, fire truck, [first responders] running up and down the park, the alley,” Miller said. “Cops were like, ‘you should probably go back inside.’”

A memo sent out to the department, cites the incident on Caldwell Street involving several cars. According to the note, investigators believe eight to 10 suspects got out of the cars involved and fired off more than 170 rounds at victims.

Memo Cites Suspected Vehicles and Over 170 rounds fired at Ballard Park, Two victims taken to the hospital on Monday (WAVE3 News)

In red font, the memo reads: “Please use extreme caution, over 170 shell casings were collected from the scene and multiple suspects were armed with rifles.”

”It seemed like forever, like 30 seconds to a minute,” Miller said.

Miller said it wasn’t the first time he’s heard gunfire go off in succession. The violence has plagued the Smoketown neighborhood, and Miller’s well being, and that’s why he’s decided to move out.

“[We had] a homicide, triple shooting around the corner in the spring, [then] they found a dead body in [my neighbor’s] backyard the day after that,” Miller said. “We’ve found casings in the backyard before and there’s been shots fired in the park before.”

LMPD confirmed the ShotSpotter system, designed to listen for shots fired and to inform police officers, did not register the shooting.

