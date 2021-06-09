SportsFun(d) brings affordable recreational sports to underserved communities

Support Local Businesses
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Sports Commission and producer Gill Holland have teamed up for a grant program that will provide additional, affordable and sustainable sports leagues and activities to children in underserved communities.

SportsFun(d) is a grant program that works with local and national sports programs to provide more opportunities for youth. So far, it has partnered with eight organizations, including USA Football, USA Volleyball, Louisville City FC, USA Fencing and Louisville Parks and Recreation.

According to Standford Children’s Health, kids who participate in organized sports have improved motor and social skills, healthy weight and self-confidence. Holland wants to provide that same opportunity to children to children in underserved communities.

“All of these kids who have amazing potential and they’re not able to fully achieve that potential,” Holland said. “All of the kids who could get college scholarships if they are from an underserved neighborhood and play a sport like lacrosse or field hockey or fencing. It kind of ticked around in my brain for a long time and teaming up with the Sports Commission is really what made it happen.”

Find how to sign up or donate by clicking here.

