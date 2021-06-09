Support Local Businesses
Two people in critical condition following shooting in Louisville’s California neighborhood

A shooting occurred in the 800 block of South 24th Street just after 10:30 p.m. on June 8.
A shooting occurred in the 800 block of South 24th Street just after 10:30 p.m. on June 8.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot in the West End late Tuesday night. It happened in the 800 block of South 24th Street in the California neighborhood just after 10:30 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police Department investigators responded to the scene and found a man and woman that had both been shot several times, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. They were rushed to UofL Hospital and are in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

